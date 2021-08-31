Willian’s agent attacks Arsenal after Brazilian leaves the club

Agent Kia Joorabchian has attacked Arsenal after Willian agreed to tear up his contract to leave the club.

Brazil international Willian, who joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea 12 months ago, had two more years to run on his deal.

But Arsenal announced on Monday that the 33-year-old's contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

It is understood the player has walked away from as much as £20m to leave.

And Joorabchian, who also took the likes of David Luiz to the club in recent years, claims the blame lies with the Gunners for why things didn't work out.

“I think Willian did the right thing, he went for the project and the project wasn’t there,” Joorabchian told Talksport. “Unfortunately, I’d have to say, which player has moved to Arsenal that has not been a disaster in the last couple of years? That one I speak as a fan.

“I don’t think this is about Willian. I think something has gone wrong [at Arsenal] and this is just one piece of the puzzle.

“Nobody blames [Mikel] Arteta, we all want Arteta to do well. Even as fans, they might be disgruntled at the moment but they want the best for the football club. Willian wants all the success for Arteta and this Arsenal team.”

Joorabchian also revealed that his client joined Arsenal because they offered an extra year compared to Chelsea.

“He terminated his contract and he did it willingly, he’s probably one of the first players to do so," he added. "Previously players, especially at Arsenal, have sat their contracts out, but he wasn’t one of them.

“When he joined, he sincerely joined because he was very much at the centre of Arteta’s thinking. Willian had an offer from Chelsea to extend for two more years, but he wanted three years and he made the move. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him.

“He was getting very heavily criticised over why he made the move here, but none of the things that have been suggested have been the case.”