Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wolves will only sell Adama Traore if price is right, claims Bruno Lage

Traore is expected to leave Molineux this summer

Mark Walker
Friday 05 August 2022 23:02
Comments
<p>BARCELONA-TRAORÉ</p>

BARCELONA-TRAORÉ

(AP)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has told rival clubs that winger Adama Traore will only be sold if the price is right.

Traore is expected to leave Molineux this summer after returning from his half-season loan spell at Barcelona, but Lage insists the Spaniard can still play a key role for his side.

Lage said: “I want to keep these players because they are special players and they give me different solutions.

“With five subs, everyone needs to feel important and involved because you’re going to have more space for everyone.

“But in the end we need to understand there is a price for every player and if the price comes in and is good for the player and good for the club, then it’s ok, we need to accept.

Recommended

“But at the moment they are our players and for them to go, the other teams need to pay the money we think we need to buy two players because they are very important.”

Traore, unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Leeds due to a hamstring strain, has one year left on his contract at Molineux.

The 26-year-old turned down Wolves’ attempts to extend his deal at the end of last year before his loan move to Barca, who have not taken up their £29million option to sign him permanently.

Top-flight rivals West Ham and Everton have been linked with the player, who has impressed Lage with his professionalism since returning to the club.

Lage added: “I like him. What I want is to have solutions and for me to make the best decisions.

“I like his game. I like the way he works every day. He came (back) with a small problem from his holidays and he didn’t say anything and started working with the first team.

“First game, he scored and he didn’t feel anything and then when we tested him he had a little problem, so that’s why he stopped, but he started the pre-season very well.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in