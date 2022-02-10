Arsenal return to action after the winter break as they travel to face Wolves at Molineux.

Mikel Arteta’s side were knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup so have had extra time off.

Their opponents were beaten by Norwich in the fourth round, with Bruno Lage left short of bench options with injuries and Covid striking an already thin squad.

However Wolves would go ahead of Arsenal with a win, and could climb as high as sixth if results go their way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

The match is due to kick-off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 10 February at Molineux.

How can I watch?

Wolves vs Arsenal will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app or website.

Team news

Bruno Lage is again facing problems on the wing, though Francisco Trincao could return for Wolves after missing their FA Cup defeat having contracted Covid. Pedro Neto is injured, and Hwang Hee-chan is unlikely to be in contention for selection after the winger’s return to training was delayed last week. Hwang, who signed a permanent deal at the club in January, had been in strong form before picking up an injury in December.

That may mean the Portuguese again favours a 3-5-2, with Raul Jimenez likely to return to the starting side. Romain Saiss is also available again having been given the weekend off after his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is an injury doubt for Arsenal, which may afford Cedric Soares a starting chance - Ben White started at right-back in the final game before the winter break and will presumably return to a central role. In midfield, Mohamed Elneny’s exertions in Egypt’s AFCON unsuccessful efforts likely leave him a game away from a return, but Granit Xhaka is available after suspension and could partner Thomas Partey, who was also serving a ban.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Jose Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Aït-Nouri; Podence, Jimenez.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Odds

Wolves win: 27/10

Draw: 9/4

Arsenal win: 5/4

Prediction

Wolves will recognise an opportunity to thrust themselves firmly into the race for the European places with a statement performance against Arsenal, but a draw seems a likely outcome. Wolves 1-1 Arsenal