Wolves sign 20-year-old winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wolves have signed Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga.

The 20-year-old, who is a Portugal Under-21 international, has penned a five-year deal, with the option of another 12 months at Molineux and joins for a £12.7million fee.

He becomes the second signing of the summer after Wolves turned Tommy Doyle’s loan spell from Manchester City into a permanent one.

Boss Gary O’Neil said: “I’m delighted, especially to get one in so early.

“I think in transfer windows it’s very easy for everything to drag on and get done very late, but from a squad point of view, laying plans for next season, it’s really important.

“The type of player Rodrigo is, he had a fantastic season last season, playing in many different positions and he’s only 20 years old.

“For where we are as a club, he’s the perfect type of signing for us. He’s young and has potential.

“He’s not proven at Premier League level yet, but he’s one we definitely know we can get to that level – we can work with him and help him develop, proving himself in the toughest league in the world.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him, he’s a great character – every time I’ve watched him, his enthusiasm and endeavour has drawn my eyes towards him, so I’m really pleased and he’s a really good signing for us.”

Gomes spent last season on loan at Estoril, scoring nine goals and making eight assists in 36 games.