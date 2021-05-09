Wolves welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have endured a disappointing campaign but, after a brief scare early on, will settle for a mid-table finish. They do come into this fixture in poor form, though, having been thrashed 4-0 by Burnley before a draw against West Brom.

Brighton, meanwhile, have all but secured safety after spending the season poised dangerously above the bottom three.

A 2-0 victory against Leeds last time out ensured Graham Potter’s side are now 10 points clear of 17th placed Fulham with just four games remaining.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12pm on Sunday 9 May at Molineux.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer from 11:45am.

What is the team news?

Jonny and Pedro Neto have both been ruled out, although Wolves still hold hope that Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho can feature before the end of the season.

Adam Lallana is a doubt due to a calf injury while Percy Tau has also been ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Kilman; Dendoncker, Moutinho; Otasowie, Vitinha, Traore; Silva

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, Burn; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay

What are the odds?

Wolves - 5/2

Draw - 21/10

Brighton - 6/5