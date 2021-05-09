Wolves host Brighton in the Premier League’s early kick-off this afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have underperformed this season but have long been assured of a mid-table finish. They have struggled for form ever since Raul Jimenez’s head injury, though, and are come into today’s fixture of the back of a 4-0 thrashing by Burnley and a draw against West Brom.

Brighton are in far better spirits have all but secured safety after an anxious season spent in and around the bottom three.

An impressive 2-0 victory against Leeds ensured Graham Potter’s side are now 10 points clear of 17th placed Fulham with just four games remaining and the manager distanced himself from speculation over a move to Tottenham in a further boost to the Seagulls.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12pm on Sunday 9 May at Molineux.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer from 11:45am.

What is the team news?

Jonny and Pedro Neto have both been ruled out, although Wolves still hold hope that Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho can feature before the end of the season.

Adam Lallana is a doubt due to a calf injury while Percy Tau has also been ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Kilman; Dendoncker, Moutinho; Otasowie, Vitinha, Traore; Silva

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, Burn; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay

What are the odds?

Wolves - 5/2

Draw - 21/10

Brighton - 6/5