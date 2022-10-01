Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage

Costa could make his debut against West Ham on Saturday

Eleanor Crooks
Saturday 01 October 2022 09:51
Comments
Max Kilman can benefit from training with Diego Costa, according to Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Steven Paston/PA)
Max Kilman can benefit from training with Diego Costa, according to Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Bruno Lage hopes Diego Costa can help toughen up Wolves defender Max Kilman.

Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Costa has been training with the club for the last three weeks and could make his debut against West Ham on Saturday.

The Brazilian-born Spain international has built a reputation as a tough and combative presence up front, and manager Lage believes training with Costa can be a positive influence on 25-year-old Kilman.

“I want him to put some marks in Max because Max needs that to be a better player,” said Lage. “Max is a kind man, big professional, but he needs to understand that, to arrive to the next level, (what he needs) is training against Diego every day.”

Costa has had plenty of disciplinary problems in his career, but Lage is not concerned, saying: “It’s the first thing he told me. He said to me, ‘I’m a nice guy outside of the pitch, but I’m very nasty inside of the pitch’.

Recommended

“It’s the kind of players that we want, players with character and personality to help us to win games. Inside of the games there is no friends and you need to fight for the club. I think all the managers want players with that personality.”

Wolves have struggled for goals this season and turned to Costa following injuries to forwards Sasa Kalajdzic and Raul Jimenez.

It seems highly unlikely he will play the full game on Saturday, with Lage saying: “He can start the game or he can finish the game.

“After one week of training I was a little bit concerned about him, but the last two weeks, while I’m watching him training with the team, I’m so happy what he did.

“What is important is to go step by step. He knows how hard it is to play in the Premier League.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in