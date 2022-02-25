Director of football role for Kevin Thelwell at Everton
The 49-year-old is currently head of sport at New York Red Bulls.
Everton have appointed Kevin Thelwell as director of football.
The 49-year-old, currently head of sport at New York Red Bulls, previously worked as sporting director at Wolves where he was credited with the signings of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Leander Dendoncker and Conor Coady.
Thelwell, who will report directly to the club’s board of directors and act as the strategic lead for recruitment, coaching, sport science, medical services and analysis for both the first team and academy, replaces Marcel Brands who left in December.
“I’m so pleased to be joining Everton and to have the opportunity to play a part in the club’s ambitious journey,” he said.
“I’m greatly looking forward to working with Frank (Lampard) and the players and to helping the owner and board achieve their long-term footballing objectives.”
