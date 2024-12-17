Matheus Cunha charged over confrontation after Wolves’ loss to Ipswich
Team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri was also sent off after the full-time whistle as tempers flared.
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has been charged by the Football Association for his part in the ugly scenes at the end of Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich.
Cunha was seen confronting members of Ipswich’s security team after his side had fallen to a last-gasp loss at Molinuex.
If found guilty Cunha, who has been Wolves’ best player this season, could be facing a suspension.
Team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri was also sent off after the full-time whistle as tempers flared following Jack Taylor’s winner deep into injury time.
The loss saw head coach Gary O’Neil lose his job, with former Porto boss Vitor Pereira set be appointed as his replacement in the next 48 hours.
An FA statement read: “Matheus Cunha has been charged with misconduct following the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday, 14 December.
“The forward allegedly acted in an improper manner after the final whistle. He has until Thursday, 19 December, to provide a response.”