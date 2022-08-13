Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aleksandar Mitrovic has late penalty saved as Wolves hold Fulham

The striker was unable to add to his opening-day brace against Liverpool.

Mark Walker
Saturday 13 August 2022 17:37
Comments
Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic saw his penalty saved (David Davies/PA).
Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic saw his penalty saved (David Davies/PA).
(PA Wire)

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa ensured his side a point by saving Aleksandar Mitrovic’s late penalty in a goalless draw against Fulham at Molineux.

Mitrovic, who scored twice last week in Fulham’s opening-day draw against Liverpool, was handed the chance to snatch all three points for the Londoners in the 81st minute.

Referee John Brooks pointed to the spot following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s ill-timed challenge on Bobby Cordova-Reid, but Sa dived to his right to keep out Mitrovic’s spot-kick.

Mitrovic looked set to score his 45th league goal in as many appearances after his record-breaking feat in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

There were no complaints about Brooks’ penalty decision, but, on the balance of play on a baking afternoon, justice was served when Sa guessed right to make sure the points were shared.

Recommended

Wolves began at break-neck speed in scorching temperatures at Molineux as Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan both forced Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak into early action.

Neto’s angled drive after being brilliantly picked out by Daniel Podence was blocked before the Wolves forward headed the rebound back across the face of goal.

Hwang then sprinted into a one-on-one with Rodak after Neto’s excellent pass and his effort was also blocked.

Mitrovic’s wild volley over the top in his side’s first attack was met with huge cheers by the home faithful, but Fulham threatened again soon after.

Cordova-Reid’s downward header from Andreas Pereira’s corner was cleared by Neves close to the goal-line.

Rodak’s gaffe then presented Neto with another opening, but he missed his chance to take aim at an open goal and Podence skewed the loose ball wide.

The home side should have broken the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

Ait-Nouri’s perfect low cross presented Morgan Gibbs-White with a tap-in, but the England Under-21 forward failed to convert.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage sent on new signing Goncalo Guedes for his first appearance in the 57th minute, with Hwang making way.

The Portugal forward’s darting runs helped stretch Fulham’s defence, but the Londoners held firm at the back and continued to pose problems of their own going forward.

Neeskens Kebano forced Sa into a rare save at his near post and the home fans grew restless.

Lage sent on Adama Traore and Nelson Semedo for Neto and Jonny respectively with 12 minutes remaining, but the dice rolled in Fulham’s favour in the 80th minute.

Recommended

Cordova-Reid went tumbling under Ait-Nouri’s misjudged tackle and Brooks did not hesitate in pointing to the spot, only for Sa to deny Mitrovic with a diving save to his right.

Mitrovic and Gibbs-White clashed in added time as tempers flared after the former’s late challenge, with both players leaning in with their foreheads to earn themselves a booking.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in