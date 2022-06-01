Wolves confirm Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss exits

The club are in talks with Joao Moutinho, whose current agreement also expires this summer.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 01 June 2022 20:46
Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss are leaving Wolves (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss are leaving Wolves (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss will leave Wolves at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The club are in talks with Joao Moutinho, whose current agreement also expires this summer.

Saiss made more than 200 appearances in all competitions for Wolves.

“The moment I feared the most has come…” Saiss said on Instagram.

“The moment to say goodbye to you after 6 wonderful years with you.

Recommended

“It was an honour and a privilege to wear these colours and to contribute to the success and renewal of this club.

“I have met exceptional people over these six years, always looking out for me and my family.

“Thanks to the fans for your support despite the ups and downs, you’ve always been behind me.

“Thank you to the various people working at the club for your kindness on a daily basis.

“Thank you to the various technical and medical staff for your work, for having been an important part of our success.

“Finally, thank you to all the players that I consider as family. A wardrobe of exceptional men that I will never forget.”

Ruddy has spent the last five seasons at Watford, while Marcal has played 32 times in the two years since his move from Lyon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in