Leicester City travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon as they try to put to bed a run of four Premier League games without a win that has put manager Brendan Rodgers under pressure.

The Foxes were knocked out of the FA Cup in January by Nottingham Forest, dropped into the Europa Conference League after a poor start to their European campaign in the autumn and are five points off the top half in the league table.

Wolves, on the other hand, are flying under Bruno Lage and are only six points off a top-four spot going into Sunday’s fixtures, with two games in hand.

The Portuguese has built his side on solid foundations, with Wolves conceding the joint-fewest amount of goals in the top flight so far this campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match:

When is Wolves vs Leicester City?

Wolves vs Leicester City kicks off at 16:30 GMT, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England.

How can I watch the game?

Wolves vs Leicester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 16:00.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Wolves have an almost fully-fit squad going into this fixture, with midfielder Joao Moutinho back from injury, and forward Pedro Neto the only long-term absentee.

Leicester, meanwhile, have big problems in their ranks. Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans are all ruled out for the foreseeable future, while James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu had to limp off against Randers in midweek and are unlikely to feature here.

Predicted line-ups

WOL - Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Podence.

LEI - Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Lookman, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka.

Odds

Wolves 6/5

Draw 9/4

Leicester City 13/5

Prediction

Wolves’ miserly defence and Leicester’s decimated squad list are a combination which strongly suggests a home win. Wolves 2-0 Leicester City.