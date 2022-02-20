Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leicester City at Molineux this afternoon as they look to continue their challenge for a spot in European competition next season.

Bruno Lage’s men have been flying in recent months and have only conceded 17 goals in 23 matches so far this season, the joint-most impressive record in the division alongside Manchester City.

Going into Sunday’s fixtures, they six points off the top four with two games in hand.

Leicester, on the other hand, are enduring a difficult season which has seen them knocked out of both the FA Cup and Europa League early doors. They are 11th in the Premier League, five points off Southampton above them, and manager Brendan Rodgers is coming under increasing pressure.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match:

When is Wolves vs Leicester City?

Wolves vs Leicester City kicks off at 16:30 GMT, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England.

How can I watch the game?

Wolves vs Leicester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 16:00.

Wolves vs Leicester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 16:00.

Team news

Wolves have an almost fully-fit squad going into this fixture, with midfielder Joao Moutinho back from injury, and forward Pedro Neto the only long-term absentee.

Leicester, meanwhile, have big problems in their ranks. Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans are all ruled out for the foreseeable future, while James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu had to limp off against Randers in midweek and are unlikely to feature here.

Predicted line-ups

WOL - Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Podence.

LEI - Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Lookman, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka.

Odds

Wolves 6/5

Draw 9/4

Leicester City 13/5

Prediction

Wolves’ miserly defence and Leicester’s decimated squad list are a combination which strongly suggests a home win. Wolves 2-0 Leicester City.