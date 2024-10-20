John Stones strikes late as Man City beat Wolves with controversial goal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Stones scored a last-gasp header, which was subject to a dramatic VAR call, to earn Manchester City a 2-1 win at Wolves.

City looked like failing to capitalise on Arsenal’s slip-up at Bournemouth as they were being held after Jorgen Strand Larsen’s early opener for the dogged hosts was cancelled out by Josko Gvardiol.

But Stones climbed highest in the fourth minute of added time to power home Phil Foden’s corner and spark wild scenes of celebration.

They were cut short after Bernardo Silva was eventually flagged for offside as he stood in front of goalkeeper Jose Sa, much to the delight of the Molineux crowd. However, after referee Chris Kavanagh checked the pitchside monitor he ruled that a backtracking Silva was not interfering with play and the goal stood.

open image in gallery John Stones headed Man City to all three points in late drama at Molineux ( Action Images via Reuters )

It was a get out of jail free card for City, who were well below their best, but they moved three points clear of the Gunners.

For Wolves it was heartbreak and not what they deserved after a good performance, but they have claimed just one point from the opening eight games.

Boss Gary O’Neil has always said there has been context behind their poor start, however he knows results have to arrive soon. The hosts could not have dreamed for a better start as they went ahead in the seventh minute.

After beating the City press, Nelson Semedo was set free down the right and his excellent cross bisected Ederson and the City defence, allowing Strand Larsen to slide into an empty net at the far post.

open image in gallery Jorgen Strand Larsen struck early on to give Wolves the lead ( Action Images via Reuters )

O’Neil stood motionless on the touchline, perhaps knowing the game was still in the very early stages.

Indeed, seconds after the restart, City almost equalised as Silva set a low curling effort that was destined for the far post until Sa got across to keep it out with a fine save.

City were pushing for an equaliser, but that left them exposed and another lightning quick break should have seen Wolves double their lead in the 19th minute.

Joao Gomes sent Semedo through on goal, but the Portuguese’s touch was heavy at the vital moment, allowing Ederson to come out and block his shot.

Wolves really needed that to go in as City equalised in the 33rd minute.

open image in gallery Josko Gvardiol’s strike ensured City equalised before the half-time break ( Action Images via Reuters )

Gvardiol received the ball on the corner of the penalty area and sent a 20-yard dipping shot into the top corner.

They almost went into half-time in front but Sa produced another outstanding low save to keep out Savinho’s effort.

The recalled goalkeeper, in for the injured Sam Johnstone, was again called into action early in the second half to keep out Ruben Dias’ shot from distance.

But for all their possession, Pep Guardiola’s side were struggling to break down a well organised and compact Wolves defence, with the introduction of Foden and Jack Grealish making little difference.

The match seemed destined to finish a draw until a corner in the fifth minute of added time which Stones headed home, with the goal eventually standing after Kavanagh had made his ruling.

“We are not a team who scores a lot from set pieces, but the commitment was there and the performance was outstanding,” said Pep Guardiola after the game.

“We played really good, the impact of the players who came on was unbelievable. To win that way feels good. 11 players in the eighteen-yard box is difficult. For the way they play, they have moments where they play really good, but really pleased.

“We have been in the position that they’re in, where you lose at the end. They had a gameplan, they did it really well, and in the end we were lucky.”