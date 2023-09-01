Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53million

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City have signed Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes on a five-year deal.

After overcoming some minor sticking points in final negotiations over an initial £47.3million deal on Wednesday night, both clubs were able to come to an agreement on a £53m move – a club-record sale for Wolves.

Nunes became Wolves’ record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38m last summer on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

However, the 25-year-old Portugal international was keen to move to the Etihad Stadium and did not train with Wolves in order to push the move through.

Nunes told the club’s official website: “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I’ve admired for a long time.

“The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve learned so much during my season at Wolves and I’m excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me.

“I’m really excited to get going, meet the fans and hopefully be a part of plenty more success at City.”

It is unclear if Nunes will be ready to make his City debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

City assistant boss Juanma Lillo, who is currently standing in for manager Pep Guardiola, said at a press conference on Friday: “I still don’t know if he’ll be available. He isn’t training yet.”

Midfielder Tommy Doyle, 21, heads the other way, joining the Molineux club on a season-long loan with the option to make the switch permanent next summer.

Doyle’s exit follows that of fellow City academy product Cole Palmer, who has joined Chelsea on a seven-year contract.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea will pay an initial £40million for the 21-year-old with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

It is understood a deal was struck on Wednesday for a player City had been keen to keep but were ultimately persuaded to part with by the size of Chelsea’s bid.