Manchester United will aim to end a run of three Premier League games without a win and finish their domestic season on a high with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, before they take on Villareal in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

United have the opportunity to win their first trophy under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they take on the Spanish side in Gdansk in midweek but their end-of-season slump will alarm the Norwegian.

Back to back defeats to Leicester and Liverpool were followed up by a disappointing draw against Fulham last weekend, as fans returned to Old Trafford for the first time this season. United’s second-place finish in the Premier League was confirmed by Chelsea’s victory over Leicester on Tuesday.

Wolves will say goodbye to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who announced on Friday that he will be leaving the club by mutual consent following Sunday’s match. The Portuguese coach has been in charge of the club since 2017 and guided Wolves to consecutive seventh-place finishes in the Premier League following promotion from the Championship in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match on Sunday.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday 23 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 3:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Wolves remain without Neto, Daniel Podence and Jonny, but the club did provide a positive update on Raul Jimenez this week. The striker has been given the all-clear to return next season after missing the majority of this campaign with a fractured skull.

Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred are injury doubts after picking up knocks during the 1-1 draw with Fulham. Captain Harry Maguire is unavailable, and is expected to miss Wednesday’s Europa League final with an ankle injury. Daniel James and Anthony Martial remain out.

Possible line-ups

Wolves: Patricio; Semedo, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Moutinho, Gibbs-White; Traore, Silva

Manchester United: De Gea; Williams, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Diallo, Mata, Elanga; Rashford

Odds

Wolves: 6/4

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United: 17/10

Prediction

United are likely to rotate with the Europa League final on the horizon which gives Wolves a chance to secure one final win under their manager. Not much has gone right for them this season, however. Wolves 1-1 Manchester United