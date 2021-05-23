Nuno Espirito Santo will take charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers for the final time when his side welcome Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The Portuguese manager announced on Friday that he will leave the club after the match following four years in charge, in which he secured promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and guided the club to back-to-back seventh-place finishes in 2019 and 2020.

Results have taken a dip this season, however, and the highest Wolves can finish this year is 12th following consecutive defeats to Tottenham and Everton this week.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to emerge from the match unscathed with the Europa League final against Villareal to come on Wednesday. Solskjaer’s side are without a win in their last three Premier League outings but have already secured second place in the table.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday 23 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 3:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Wolves remain without Neto, Daniel Podence and Jonny, but the club did provide a positive update on Raul Jimenez this week. The striker has been given the all-clear to return next season after missing the majority of this campaign with a fractured skull.

Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred are injury doubts after picking up knocks during the 1-1 draw with Fulham. Captain Harry Maguire is unavailable, and is expected to miss Wednesday’s Europa League final with an ankle injury. Daniel James and Anthony Martial remain out.

Possible line-ups

Wolves: Patricio; Semedo, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Moutinho, Gibbs-White; Traore, Silva

Manchester United: De Gea; Williams, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Diallo, Mata, Elanga; Rashford

Odds

Wolves: 6/4

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United: 17/10

Prediction

United are likely to rotate with the Europa League final on the horizon which gives Wolves a chance to secure one final win under their manager. Not much has gone right for them this season, however. Wolves 1-1 Manchester United