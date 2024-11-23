Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Matheus Cunha celebrated a goal in each half and added an assist as Wolves claimed their first away win of the Premier League season with a comprehensive 4-1 comeback victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Following their 2-0 victory over Southampton before the international break, Cunha’s strike after 31 minutes cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s opener, before the Wolves forward set up Joao Gomes after the break.

The Brazil international proved too much for Fulham when his second of the game – a stunning long-range strike – arrived three minutes from time, while Goncalo Guedes added the gloss in second-half stoppage-time as Gary O’Neil’s men were lifted out of the bottom three until at least Sunday.

Fulham, who had won both of their last two games, had a spring in their step as they looked to continue their winning streak and they almost made early strides in doing so through the familiar attacking run of Antonee Robinson down the left.

The full-back marauded into space and after he produced an inch-perfect first-time cross to four-goal man Raul Jimenez, the forward just needed to touch the ball into the net, but his effort cannoned off the crossbar from six-yards out to let Wolves off the hook.

But moments later, the hosts converted a much harder chance through Iwobi’s individual brilliance which handed them a deserved lead.

The Nigeria international received the ball on the edge of the area and after he was shown inside on to his weaker left foot by the defender, he audaciously whipped a curled effort into the top left-hand corner and past Jose Sa.

Despite their dismal start to the campaign, Marco Silva talked up Wolves’ attacking threats on Friday and his concerns became a reality as Cunha showed his pedigree to draw the visitors level.

Mario Lemina floated a long pass over the home defence for the evasive Cunha to run on to – and after the striker took a perfect touch to control the ball – he deftly lifted his finish over Bernd Leno to round off a quality move.

Wolves felt revitalised after the break and it was Cunha again who was at the heart of play as he assisted the visitors’ second.

Some intricate play deep in the Fulham half saw Wolves’ main man receive the ball in the pocket and instinctively slip Gomes through to allow him to drill a left-footed strike across goal and into the bottom right corner to put them ahead.

Cunha’s magnificent afternoon could have gone up a level when he capitalised on a loose ball before fluffing a one-on-one to put the game to bed.

After that warning shot, Silva turned to the bench in the form of Harry Wilson, who almost bailed the Cottagers out.

Wilson, who saved the hosts with two goals at the death in a 2-1 victory over Brentford earlier this month, scored last time out against Crystal Palace and almost made it four in three, but his long-range shot was denied by the crossbar as Fulham’s search continued past the 71st minute.

But Cunha’s quality was too much for the Fulham defence to deal with and his long-range stunner arrived before Guedes put the score beyond doubt at the death as Wolves rounded off a dominant performance in west London.