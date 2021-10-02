Wolves remain without a Premier League home win as they welcome Newcastle United to Molineux.

Bruno Lage’s side secured a 1-0 victory against Southampton last weekend thanks to a goal from Raul Jimenez, the striker’s first since his recovery from a life-threatening head injury.

Opponents Newcastle do not have a league win of any kind, and are expected to again be without Jamaal Lascelles.

In a week that brought further discussion about the club’s off-field future, Steve Bruce will be keen for his squad to begin to pick things up on the pitch as ever-persistent rumours over his own role continue to circulate.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 3 October at Molineux.

Where can I watch?

The match will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which begins on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Team news

Wolves have lost centre-back Yerson Mosquera in the last week, with the Colombian requiring hamstring surgery and joining a long-term absentee list at the club that also includes Pedro Neto and Jonny.

Adama Traore and Ruben Neves were left out of Lage’s starting side against Southampton last weekend.

Lascelles is likely to again be absent for Newcastle with a muscular problem, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is back in training but perhaps not yet ready to return to Bruce’s side.

No return date has been mentioned for Callum Wilson, though it is believed the striker’s thigh issue may also keep him sidelined until after the international break.

Confirmed line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa, Coady, Saiss, Kilman, Moutinho, Marcal, Neves, Semedo, Hwang, Trincao, Jimenez.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Joelinton, Almirón, Hayden, Willock, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Wolves - 4/6

Draw - 3/1

Newcastle - 4/1

Prediction

With Raul Jimenez back scoring and Wolves’ confidence beginning to grow, the home side will hope to edge this one Wolves 2-1 Newcastle.