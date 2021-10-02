Wolves vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Newcastle are seeking their first Premier League win of the season as they travel to Molineux to take on Wolves.

Steve Bruce’s side are just outside of the relegation zone after six games having recorded three draws.

Bruno Lage’s Wolves, meanwhile, secured their second win of the season last time out at Southampton.

Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since returning from a life-threatening head injury to secure a 1-0 victory.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 3 October at Molineux.

Where can I watch?

The match will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which begins on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Team news

Wolves have lost centre-back Yerson Mosquera in the last week, with the Colombian requiring hamstring surgery and joining a long-term absentee list at the club that also includes Pedro Neto and Jonny.

Adama Traore and Ruben Neves were left out of Lage’s starting side against Southampton last weekend.

Lascelles is likely to again be absent for Newcastle with a muscular problem, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is back in training but perhaps not yet ready to return to Bruce’s side.

No return date has been mentioned for Callum Wilson, though it is believed the striker’s thigh issue may also keep him sidelined until after the international break

Confirmed line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa, Coady, Saiss, Kilman, Moutinho, Marcal, Neves, Semedo, Hwang, Trincao, Jimenez.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Joelinton, Almirón, Hayden, Willock, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Wolves - 4/6

Draw - 3/1

Newcastle - 4/1

Prediction

With Raul Jimenez back scoring and Wolves’ confidence beginning to grow, the home side will hope to edge this one Wolves 2-1 Newcastle.