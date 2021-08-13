Bruno Lage keen to bring in more new signings at Wolves

Bruno Lage is confident of bringing in more new signings as he prepares to begin a new era at Wolves

The Portuguese, who worked as assistant under Carlos Carvalhal at both Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea not so long ago, replaced compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux over the summer when he left to take over at Tottenham.

Lage, who won the title in his homeland with Benfica in 2018/19, has brought in Jose Sa, Yerson Mosquera, Francisco Trincao, Louie Moulden, Bendeguz Bolla and Rayan Ait Nouri since his arrival in June, but has also seen the likes of Rui Patricio, Patrick Cutrone and Ruben Vinagre leave.

Supporters are crying out for more signings and it is clear the squad needs it, while Wolves also still have a very talented team at their disposal.

Ahead of his first competitive match in charge against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, Lage said: “For sure I’m talking with the board and Jeff (Shi, executive chairman), they know the profiles for the players we want and the positions we want.

“The fans can trust in him. The last four years, (Wolves) did very well. We know what we need to do.”

Lage also insists his players are fully focused on the start of the new season and he is “not worried” about losing anyone else late in the transfer window.

Ruben Neves and Adama Traore in particular have been the subject of much reported interest from rival clubs.

“There are rules, so we will need to wait until the end of August to see who stays and goes,” said the 45-year-old.

“The most important thing is I can see at the moment that everyone is focused. So I’m not worried. The important thing is to have time to work with the players.”

Meanwhile, Lage has revealed Pedro Neto is aiming to return from injury within two months. The forward has been out since April with a fractured patella.

He added: “I see him every day in the gym. What he did last season was very good, it was a good surprise for me. I saw him play and what he did was very good.

“Maybe he needs more time, I don’t know exactly how long. He’s not ready for one month, or two I think.”

Striker Raul Jimenez will be available for the first time since suffering a fractured skull in November, with Lage insisting “there are no problems with him”.

However, Neto (knee), Jonny (knee) and Daniel Podence (groin) remain on the sidelines, while Willy Boly has a hamstring injury.