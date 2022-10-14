Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist for two months
The Portugal international suffered the injury in the second game of the season.
Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist for almost the entire season.
The 29-year-old suffered the injury in the second game of the campaign against Fulham in August.
He saved Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty in the 0-0 draw against the Cottagers and has played on with the problem to aid Wolves’ fight against the drop.
Third-bottom Wolves host second-bottom Nottingham Forest at Molineux on Saturday and Sa has earned praise from interim boss Steve Davis.
He said: “It shows his character. As a goalkeeper you are always in the firing line because you are that last line.
“For him to do that and get on with it shows the courage he has got. It’s always a good example to others to say ‘you might have this or that’ but we need you.
“It’s important to know there are different pain elements to that, there are different bones which are less likely to be a problem. The medical staff, coach and player will sit down and make a decision over whether the player can carry on.”
