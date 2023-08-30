Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City reach verbal agreement with Wolves on Matheus Nunes fee

The Premier League champions had a bid for the Portugal midfielder rejected last week.

Ian Parker
Wednesday 30 August 2023 14:52
Manchester City have verbally agreed a fee with Wolves for midfielder Matheus Nunes (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Manchester City have verbally agreed a fee with Wolves for midfielder Matheus Nunes (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves on a fee for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The PA news agency understands City have agreed to pay Wolves 55million euros (£47million) without add ons, but the deal has not yet been finalised.

In a separate deal, City’s 21-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle will join Wolves on loan with a £5million option to buy, and City retaining a significant sell-on clause if the move becomes permanent.

City last week saw a bid for Nunes rejected, with the 25-year-old subsequently choosing not to train with Wolves in a bid to force through a move in the final days of the transfer window.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Blackpool, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil said he was unaware of any improved bid from City and expected the player to remain at the club beyond Friday’s deadline, but that situation has quickly changed.

Recommended

Nunes became Wolves’ record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38million last summer, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

He made 34 appearances last term, scoring one goal and proving one assist.

England under-21 international Doyle, grandson of Manchester City greats Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe, impressed on loan at Sheffield United last season, scoring four goals and seven assists in 38 appearances as he helped the Blades earn promotion to the Premier League.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in