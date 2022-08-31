Jump to content
Wolves complete signing of Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart

The striker joins, subject to visa and work permit, for around £15million

Nick Mashiter
Wednesday 31 August 2022 11:59
Comments
The striker joins, subject to visa and work permit, for around £15million

The striker joins, subject to visa and work permit, for around £15million

(Getty Images)

Wolves have signed Austria international Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart on a five-year deal.

The striker joins, subject to visa and work permit, for around £15million with an option to extend his contract for a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old, who is not available for Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth, arrives at Molineux after three years in Germany, where he scored 24 goals in 60 games for Stuttgart.

He said: “I’m two metres tall, but also not bad with my feet. I’m just hungry to score goals. I want to play good football and score many goals.

“I want to play attractive football. I’m a team player, I want to help the team, that’s the most important thing in the end. When the team is looking good, I’m looking good as well. This is my aim for the upcoming matches.

“Everyone tells me the Premier League is the toughest league, it’s the NBA of football. I’m just excited to prove myself against the best because in this league the best players are playing.

“I want to develop as a player, as a person, and want to get as soon as possible to score, to show myself, and I’m really happy about it and looking forward to it.

“I’m happy it’s all been finished. It was a long, tough day, but in the end everything went well. I’m really thankful and really happy to be here. It was the club that wanted me the most in the end.

“In my career, at my age, it’s important to feel where the next step is and, in the end, I had the feeling Wolverhampton is the best step for my development.

“I had good talks with the coaches, and I met some players from the team. Everyone was so kind and so nice.

“I know that I won’t regret my decision because the people were all so kind, they welcomed me and I’m looking forward to playing as soon as possible.”

