Ralph Hasenhuttl looking for the right balance to deliver consistent results

The Saints came from behind to beat Chelsea, but then lost at Wolves.

Jim van Wijk
Friday 09 September 2022 14:05
Ralph Hasenhuttl feels his side could have taken more from the last Premier League outing (Tim Goode/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl feels his side could have taken more from the last Premier League outing (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes his side will soon develop the right balance needed to produce consistent results this season.

The Saints have seen Saturday’s home match against Brentford postponed following the decision to pause all football in the UK after the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.

Having come from behind to beat Chelsea in their previous home fixture, Southampton were beaten 1-0 at Wolves last weekend.

Saints, though, could count themselves somewhat unfortunate not to have taken something from the trip to Molineux.

Che Adams saw a second-half effort ruled out for handball and the striker also hit the crossbar with another header.

Hasenhuttl would, of course, rather see the team hold their own over the full 90 minutes, but is confident progress can be made to deliver the required performance levels.

“You can maybe say that we don’t do as well by giving away the lead too, this is the negative of being better in the second half,” the Southampton manager said.

“We definitely deserved more than we have got (at Wolves) and we had chances for more than one goal there and this is a positive thing, but in the end, the result is a loss.

“We have to be clear in the message during the week (in training) that everything wasn’t so good, because after half-time we had two or three situations where we could have conceded a second goal and then the game is gone.

“And it is not only about taking more risks and going for the equaliser, you have to be careful and to have a good balance. This was not always there, so we have been very critical. With how we played against Wolves, we know that we can do it better.”

When Premier League fixtures resume again, Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car could make his first appearance for Southampton following a deadline-day transfer after missing out at Wolves because of registration regulations.

Hasenhuttl was determined to improve the squad over the summer transfer window, having also brought in youngsters Juan Larios and Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on deadline day as well as on-loan Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Romeo Lavia is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Belgium Under-21 international Romeo Lavia had also arrived from Manchester City during July, but is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury.

Hasenhuttl hopes when the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who had scored his first goal for the club against Chelsea before being forced off, is fit again that he will provide another potent asset going forward.

“All of our points (this season) have been from losing positions, this shows the mentality of the group,” Hasenhuttl said.

“If Romeo wasn’t injured, this would be a super situation, it is a little bit of a setback for us as he is a key player for us and we are missing him, you could see this in the last game.”

