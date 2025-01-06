Monday’s briefing: Man Utd show some fight at Anfield before Wolves face Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United salvaged some pride with a battling 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool in a pulsating clash on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.

Earlier at Craven Cottage, Raul Jimenez slotted in two penalties during the second half as Fulham fought back to draw 2-2 with relegation battlers Ipswich.

Elsewhere, Celtic bounced back from their Old Firm humbling by beating St Mirren 3-0, extending their lead at the top of the table after Rangers had been held to a 3-3 draw at Hibernian.

Red Devils finally show some fight

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim got the battling display he had been calling for as his side fought out a 2-2 draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side were 10 minutes away from going eight points clear of Arsenal with a match in hand after Cody Gakpo and a penalty from Mohamed Salah had turned things around following United taking the lead in the second half through Lisandro Martinez.

Amad Diallo, though, stabbed home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross late on to earn United a deserved point – which could have been more had defender Harry Maguire hit the target instead of firing over from close range in stoppage time.

“We were a different team, not because of the system, not because of the technical aspects or tactical aspects of the game (but because) we faced the competition in the way that we are supposed to face every day, training and match,” Amorim said.

“It doesn’t matter the place, the opponent. We need to face every day like that.”

Trent for Tranmere?

Roy Keane suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold should be moving to Tranmere rather than Real Madrid after criticising the Liverpool player’s “schoolboy defending”.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a switch to the Spanish giants during the transfer window – but Keane was distinctly unimpressed with his performance in the first half.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “It’s too easy. Them [sic] chances for United (come from) a couple of balls over the top.

“We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward, but Trent’s defending today; my goodness it’s like schoolboy stuff.

“There’s talk about him going to Real Madrid, the way he’s defending he’s going to Tranmere Rovers after this. He’s got to do better.”

Jimenez spot on at the Cottage

Raul Jimenez converted two penalties during a frantic second half as Fulham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Ipswich at Craven Cottage.

Sammie Szmodics had put the visitors ahead seven minutes before the break, before Jimenez equalised from the spot in the 70th minute after Harry Wilson was clipped by Sam Morsy – the penalty awarded following a VAR review after referee Darren Bond had initially not given a foul.

Bond then swiftly pointed to the spot at the other end just a couple of minutes later after Liam Delap was tripped by Timothy Castagne, and the former Manchester City forward blasted home from 12 yards.

There was, though, more drama in stoppage time when Jimenez was caught by Ipswich defender Leif Davis and coolly dispatched his second penalty past Town keeper Christian Walton to secure a point.

Bhoys back in the groove

Celtic extended their lead over Rangers at the top of the William Hill Premiership to 13 points with a routine 3-0 home win over St Mirren.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had suffered a stinging 3-0 defeat by their Old Firm rivals at Ibrox on Thursday – but went ahead through German winger Nicolas Kuhn in the 33rd minute.

Defender Auston Trusty headed in his first Celtic goal since signing from Sheffield United in the summer to double the lead just before half-time.

Kuhn wrapped things up with his second in the 68th minute, taking his tally to 16 for the season as Celtic made the most of Rangers’ 3-3 draw at Hibernian earlier in the day.

Rodgers, though, was less than impressed with the early reaction from a section of the home support following his side’s somewhat slow start.

“I don’t need the cheers when it’s 3-0, and the support when it’s 4-0 or 5-0 – we need the support when it’s 0-0,” the Celtic boss said.

What’s on today?

Monday night’s Premier League action sees Wolves looking to continue their recovery under new boss Vitor Pereira against high-flying Nottingham Forest as Nuno Espirito Santo returns to his old club seeking a sixth straight win.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Luton will be out to relieve the pressure on under-fire manager Rob Edwards when they travel to QPR on the back of three successive defeats which have pushed the Hatters back down towards the relegation zone.