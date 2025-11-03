Monday’s briefing: Wolves and Southampton start search for new managers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves sacked Vitor Pereira following a winless start to the Premier League season while Manchester City and West Ham won on Sunday afternoon.

Nottingham Forest reacted to the Huntingdon train attack, while there was a sacking in the Championship.

Pereira pays the price

Wolves sacked Vitor Pereira after they failed to win any of their opening 10 games of the Premier League season.

The Portuguese, who saw key players Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri sold in the summer, penned a new contract in September but paid the price for poor results after Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Fulham.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.”

Lift off for Nuno as City move second

West Ham won their first home game since February, and their first under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, by beating travel sick Newcastle 3-1.

Lucas Paqueta’s strike, Sven Botman’s own goal and Tomas Soucek’s goal at the death saw the Hammers, who have looked relegation certainties over their first nine matches, register probably the shock of the weekend in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland struck a brace as Manchester City beat Bournemouth 3-1 to go second.

Haaland scored either side of Tyler Adams’ equaliser before Nico O’Reilly’s first goal of the season ensured City remained six points behind Arsenal.

Marinakis makes pledge

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has vowed to help fund medical care for any fan involved in the Huntingdon train knife attack after a season-ticket holder suffered serious injuries protecting a young girl.

British Transport Police (BTP) said two people remain in a life-threatening condition, with a further nine treated in hospital, following the bloody rampage on a high-speed train on Saturday evening.

One of those involved in the incident was a Forest supporter, who sustained serious injuries in the process of protecting a young girl during the attack, the PA news agency understands.

The Greek businessman said: “The courage and selflessness shown by our supporters on that train represents the very best of humanity and the very best of our club’s community.

“We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover.”

Still not the one

Will Still was sacked as Southampton manager after a poor start to the campaign.

The 33-year-old was appointed Saints boss on a three-year contract in May after the club were relegated from the Premier League and he arrived at St Mary’s having steered French club Lens to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Southampton have struggled in the Championship this season and are currently just three points above the relegation zone having won only two league games.

What’s on today?

Sunderland could move up to second in the Premier League table if they can beat Everton at the Stadium of Light, while the FA Cup first round concludes with National League Tamworth taking on Leyton Orient.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gears up for his Anfield return with Real Madrid in the Champions League, with Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta also facing the media.