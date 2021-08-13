Wolves season preview: Life after Nuno begins as Bruno Lage takes charge

Last season

Wolves’ spell under Nuno Espirito Santo came to an excruciatingly dull end, as the club failed to entertain on the pitch and finished 13th in the Premier League – falling well short of the success of 2019-20, the season in which they qualified for the Europa League by finishing seventh. There was also a second-round Carabao Cup elimination by Championship side Stoke City, and a 2-0 loss to Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Transfer window so far

Rayan Ait Nouri has made his move to Molineux permanent, having spent last season on loan from Ligue 1 side Angers. Olympiacos’s Jose Sa has been brought in between the sticks to replace departing first-choice goalkeeper Rui Patricio, and there have been defensive additions with the signings of centre-back Yerson Mosquera and right-back Bendeguz Bolla – though the latter has already been loaned out to Grasshoppers.

Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao has been brought in on loan, and a whole host of players that were loaned out last season have returned. Ruben Vinagre has been sent out on loan to Sporting Lisbon, while Willian Jose’s spell at Wolves comes to an end as he returns to Real Sociedad. Lots of loans.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa in action for Olympiacos last season (AFP/Getty)

Manager

Bruno Lage arrives in the Molineux dugout following Nuno’s move to Tottenham. The Portuguese is one of the favourites to be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this term – Lage, that is, not Nuno. The 45-year-old’s appointment certainly marks something of a risk.

Lage spent many years as a youth and assistant manager (often in one- or two-year spells), with his only head coaching roles coming in 2001-02 at Comercio e Industria and at Benfica for a season and a half from January 2019 until June 2020. His first six months at Benfica were extremely successful as he equalled and broke numerous club records, but his first – and only – full season saw a significant drop-off. His new role at Wolves marks his first since his Benfica exit.

Key player

Conor Coady. The captain and centre-back must ensure the team’s spirit does not wane in what could be a difficult season and transition under Lage. In order for Wolves to avoid a troubling campaign, a solid defence is essential, first and foremost, and Coady will be at the heart of that backline.

Wolves captain Conor Coady (Getty)

What would be success?

A top-half finish, though there is the feeling that this could be a very difficult campaign for Wolves, so there is a temptation to say that avoiding relegation would represent a successful season.

First three Premier League fixtures

(a) v Leicester, Saturday 14 August, 3pm

(h) v Tottenham, Sunday 22 August, 2pm

(h) v Manchester United, Sunday 29 August, 4.30pm

Predicted first-choice XI

Sa; Semedo, Saiss, Boly, Coady, Ait Nouri; Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho; Traore, Silva.

Bookies’ ranking

14th (200/1 for the title)