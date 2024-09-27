Wolves v Liverpool predictions: Reds to ease past hosts at Molineux?

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool betting tips

Wolves are one of six sides still looking for their first Premier League win of the season and they face another challenge to get off the mark with the visit of Liverpool for Saturday’s late kick-off (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Gary O’Neil’s side currently sit bottom of the league with just one point from their opening five matches, which came against Nottingham Forest, who are the only team to take points off Liverpool this season.

The Midlands outfit have had a tough run of fixtures, losing to Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa in the league, and were also beaten by Brighton in the third round of the League Cup.

Wolves claimed just one win from their final 10 matches of last season and four defeats from their opening five matches of the current campaign means the pressure is mounting on O’Neil.

Arne Slot’s side have only lost one of their last nine league games dating back to last term under Jurgen Klopp, that shock defeat coming at home to Nottingham Forest almost two weeks ago. They brushed aside West Ham in the League Cup, putting five goals past the 10-man Hammers.

Betting sites have installed Liverpool as odds-on favourites with a best price of 4/11 for the visitors to triumph at Molineux, whereas there are massive odds of 8/1 for Wolves to spring the upset.

Wolves vs Liverpool predictions: Reds to coast to a comfortable win at Molineux

If Wolves are to stage a shock win, they will have to do it without defender Yerson Mosquera, who is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old central defender was carried off with just eight minutes of the game remaining after twisting his knee and scans have confirmed damage to both his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Wolves’s defensive options are now thin after selling Max Kilman in the summer. Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes and Santiago Bueno are their only remaining senior centre-backs, which is hardly encouraging news for O’Neil ahead of the Reds’ visit.

Wolves have seen 14 goals scored against them including eight in just two home games, including six in the defeat to Chelsea. With the Reds firing on all cylinders in the final third following their win over West Ham, all signs point to an away win.

Liverpool have also conceded just once so far in the Premier League this season, that coming in the 1-0 defeat to Forest.

Combining the defensive resilience of Slot’s side with their clinical edge in the final third, we like the price of 13/8 on football betting sites for Liverpool to win to nil at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win to nil - 13/8 Bet365

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool tips: Diaz to shine again

Goals haven’t been a problem for Liverpool so far with 18 so far in all competitions and eight different scorers.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have been in prime form, while Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have got off the mark in the last two matches.

Diaz has been involved in six goals in his last four Premier League appearances, scoring five and assisting one so far.

He’s scored a brace in two of his last three games for the Reds, against Manchester United and Bournemouth after previously netting multiple goals in just one of his first 69 Premier League games.

The Colombia international has made an impressive start to the campaign, putting his underwhelming 23/24 season behind him. He has improved his clinical edge and is the man to watch at Molineux on Saturday.

Odds of 9/1 are available on betting apps for Diaz to notch his third brace of the campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool prediction 2: Luis Diaz to score two or more - 9/1 Betfred

