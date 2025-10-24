Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira fined £15,000 for kicking ball at dugout

Pereira lost his cool and booteda spare match ball at the dugout during their 1-1 draw with Brighton earlier this month

Rohith Nair
Friday 24 October 2025 14:44 BST
Comments
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was shown a red card for booting a spare match ball at the dugout against Brighton
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was shown a red card for booting a spare match ball at the dugout against Brighton (PA Wire)

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has been fined £15,000 after losing his cool and booting a spare match ball at the dugout during their 1-1 draw with Brighton earlier this month.

The Portuguese coach was shown a red card for the bizarre incident around the 19th minute when he kicked the ball into the match manager's dugout in frustration after his team were denied what he felt was a clear free kick.

The Football Association (FA) said the match manager had to take evasive action while the ball struck the Sky Sports floor manager, prompting Pereira to rush over and apologise not once, but twice.

"It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner around the 19th minute, which led to his dismissal, and he subsequently admitted the charge," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

Assistant manager Luis Miguel later apologised on Pereira's behalf, saying: "The ball was there, he kicked the ball, sometimes you kick a bottle of water or something. We lost our minds. I'm sorry."

Pereira eventually issued a public apology at his next press conference nearly two weeks later.

"I know football is emotional, and I'm an emotional guy," he said. "But my behaviour was not proper. I kicked a ball and it cannot happen again. I apologise."

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in