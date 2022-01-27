FA and PFA agree contract change that guarantees maternity cover in women’s game
The recently-reached agreement will mean cover for players at the 24 clubs across the Women’s Super League and Championship
The Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association have agreed a change to contracts that will see players in the English women’s game guaranteed maternity and long-term sickness cover.
The recently-reached agreement will mean cover for players at the 24 clubs across the Women’s Super League and Championship
Maternity cover has been something previously at the discretion of clubs.
During a Parliamentary debate on women’s football on Wednesday Julie Elliott, the MP for Sunderland Central, said the change being implemented would be “a massive step forward”.
Elliott said: “The issue of maternity rights for players impacts on their lives hugely.
“In research conducted by Dr Alex Culvin last year, players were quoted as saying they ‘need longer contracts so we feel more secure. I shouldn’t have to think I need to sign a four-year contract because I want to have a baby, so I know they’ll pay me’.
“However, I understand that a new player contract has been agreed between the FA and the Professional Footballers’ Association that includes maternity cover and long-term sickness cover.
“I understand that this is a standardised contract that would cover players playing in both the Women’s Super League and the Championship.
“If that is accurate and is to be implemented, it will be a massive step forward for the status of women footballers and, more importantly, for the terms and conditions and employment rights that they experience.
“I pay tribute to all those who have worked so hard in the game to get to this point.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies