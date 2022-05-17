Women’s Champions League final to be shown free-to-air on ITV

Defending titlists Barcelona take on Lyon, the most successful club in the competition’s history

Alex Pattle
Tuesday 17 May 2022 18:18
<p>Barcelona’s Irene Paredes celebrates her side’s semi-final win against Wolfsburg</p>

(Getty Images)

This season’s Women’s Champions League final will be shown live on free-to-air TV, with ITV set to broadcast the showpiece game.

Defending champions Barcelona go up against Lyon, the most successful club in the competition’s history, on Saturday 21 May.

And the biggest game in women’s club football will be accessible to a wide audience as ITV airs the match on ITV 4 and the ITV Hub.

The fixture will kick off at 6pm BST, with coverage beginning at 5.30pm BST.

The news comes after British broadcaster ITV struck a deal with subscription streaming service DAZN, which holds the rights to the Women’s Champions League.

DAZN will naturally still be streaming Saturday’s game, which takes place at Juventus’ stadium in Turin, and the fixture will also be available to watch live on YouTube in the UK.

In last season’s final, Barcelona defeated Chelsea 4-0. Prior to that, Lyon won five straight finals, beating Barcelona 4-1 in the 2019 edition of the fixture.

