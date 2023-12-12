Women’s FA Cup draw: Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United learn fourth-round fate

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea will begin their FA Cup defence with a fourth-round tie at home to fellow Women’s Super League side West Ham next month.

The fourth round marks the stage at which top-flight sides enter the competition and, alongside the meeting of the current top and bottom teams in the WSL table, Tuesday morning’s draw set up two more all-WSL fixtures in Bristol City v Liverpool and Aston Villa v Everton.

Arsenal, level with league leaders Chelsea on 22 points after Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Blues at the Emirates, will host Watford, who currently sit bottom of the Championship.

Manchester City will travel to Championship side Durham, while Manchester United are set to host step-three Newcastle, who sit top of the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division.

Brighton await this weekend’s winner of the postponed third-round clash between fifth-tier Luton and fourth-tier Keynsham, who will host the Seagulls next month, while Sheffield United will travel to Tottenham.

Second-placed Championship side Sunderland take on league rivals Southampton, Crystal Palace host Blackburn, and Ipswich will welcome one of Lewes or Championship leaders Charlton.

Leicester travel to Derby, Burnley host Birmingham, Moneyfields make the trip to London City Lionesses, Plymouth play Nottingham Forest and Reading take on either Hull or Wolves.

Fourth-round ties will be played on Sunday, January 14, with winning clubs receiving £54,000 in prize money and losing sides £15,000.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

1 Derby County v Leicester City

2 Sunderland v Southampton FC Women

3 Burnley v Birmingham City

4 London City Lionesses v Moneyfields

5 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

6 Chelsea v West Ham United

7 Crystal Palace v Blackburn Rovers

8 Reading v Hull City or Wolverhampton Wanderers

9 Arsenal v Watford

10 Luton Town or Keynsham Town v Brighton & Hove Albion

11 Plymouth Argyle v Nottingham Forest

12 Ipswich Town or Lewes v Charlton Athletic

13 Bristol City v Liverpool

14 Durham v Manchester City

15 Manchester United v Newcastle United

16 Aston Villa v Everton