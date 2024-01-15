What time is Women’s FA Cup fifth-round draw and how to watch
Everything you need to know as the fifth round ties are drawn
The Women’s FA Cup intensifies with just 16 teams left in the hat as the ties for the fifth round are drawn.
Defending champions Chelsea, who are bidding to sign off the Emma Hayes era in style with a fourth consecutive crown, survived a major scare in the fourth round, requiring extra time to progress past fellow WSL side West Ham.
There were no such frights for WSL title chasers Manchester City and Arsenal, each recording comfortable four-goal margins of victory.
Third-tier side Nottingham Forest also impressed, thrashing Plymouth 6-1.
Here's everything you need to know.
When is the Women’s FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The draw for the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup will be made at 7.30pm GMT on Monday 15 January.
How can I watch it?
Coverage of the draw will be during BBC Radio Five Live’s “Monday Night Club” programme, with viewers able to watch on the BBC iPlayer and BBC website. The draw will be conducted by Shay Given and Abbie McManus, with Mark Chapman presenting.
Which teams are in the draw?
1 Leicester City
2 Southampton
3 Birmingham City
4 London City Lionesses
5 Tottenham Hotspur
6 Chelsea
7 Crystal Palace
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers
9 Arsenal
10 Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Nottingham Forest
12 Charlton Athletic
13 Liverpool
14 Manchester City
15 Manchester United
16 Everton
When will the ties be played?
Fifth-round fixtures are set to be played across the weekend of 10 and 11 February.
