Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What time is Women’s FA Cup fifth-round draw and how to watch

Everything you need to know as the fifth round ties are drawn

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 15 January 2024 14:59
Comments
<p>Chelsea are bidding to secure a fourth consecutive Women’s FA Cup </p>

Chelsea are bidding to secure a fourth consecutive Women’s FA Cup

(The FA via Getty Images)

The Women’s FA Cup intensifies with just 16 teams left in the hat as the ties for the fifth round are drawn.

Defending champions Chelsea, who are bidding to sign off the Emma Hayes era in style with a fourth consecutive crown, survived a major scare in the fourth round, requiring extra time to progress past fellow WSL side West Ham.

There were no such frights for WSL title chasers Manchester City and Arsenal, each recording comfortable four-goal margins of victory.

Third-tier side Nottingham Forest also impressed, thrashing Plymouth 6-1.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest football odds and tips here.

When is the Women’s FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The draw for the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup will be made at 7.30pm GMT on Monday 15 January.

How can I watch it?

Coverage of the draw will be during BBC Radio Five Live’s “Monday Night Club” programme, with viewers able to watch on the BBC iPlayer and BBC website. The draw will be conducted by Shay Given and Abbie McManus, with Mark Chapman presenting.

Which teams are in the draw?

1 Leicester City

2 Southampton

3 Birmingham City

4 London City Lionesses

5 Tottenham Hotspur

6 Chelsea

7 Crystal Palace

8 Wolverhampton Wanderers

9 Arsenal

10 Brighton & Hove Albion

11 Nottingham Forest

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Liverpool

14 Manchester City

15 Manchester United

16 Everton

When will the ties be played?

Fifth-round fixtures are set to be played across the weekend of 10 and 11 February.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in