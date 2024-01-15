What time is Women’s FA Cup fifth-round draw and how to watch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Women’s FA Cup intensifies with just 16 teams left in the hat as the ties for the fifth round are drawn.

Defending champions Chelsea, who are bidding to sign off the Emma Hayes era in style with a fourth consecutive crown, survived a major scare in the fourth round, requiring extra time to progress past fellow WSL side West Ham.

There were no such frights for WSL title chasers Manchester City and Arsenal, each recording comfortable four-goal margins of victory.

Third-tier side Nottingham Forest also impressed, thrashing Plymouth 6-1.

When is the Women’s FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The draw for the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup will be made at 7.30pm GMT on Monday 15 January.

How can I watch it?

Coverage of the draw will be during BBC Radio Five Live’s “Monday Night Club” programme, with viewers able to watch on the BBC iPlayer and BBC website. The draw will be conducted by Shay Given and Abbie McManus, with Mark Chapman presenting.

Which teams are in the draw?

1 Leicester City

2 Southampton

3 Birmingham City

4 London City Lionesses

5 Tottenham Hotspur

6 Chelsea

7 Crystal Palace

8 Wolverhampton Wanderers

9 Arsenal

10 Brighton & Hove Albion

11 Nottingham Forest

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Liverpool

14 Manchester City

15 Manchester United

16 Everton

When will the ties be played?

Fifth-round fixtures are set to be played across the weekend of 10 and 11 February.