Liverpool shock Arsenal to set up FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Liverpool upset Arsenal to reach the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup for the first time in eight years.

The only goal of the 1-0 victory came in the 78th minute when a shot from Sophie Roman Haug struck a post and hit the back of goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar before finding the net.

It represents a notable success for interim head coach Amber Whiteley, who has stepped in following the departure of Matt Beard.

In the semi-finals, Liverpool will travel to London to face Chelsea, who were also 1-0 winners against Crystal Palace.

Palace defended strongly but were ultimately unable to deny Sonia Bompastor's side another victory, with Lauren James scoring the only goal in the 64th minute.

open image in gallery Lauren James scored Chelsea's winning goal against Palace ( Getty Images )

Chelsea remain unbeaten this season as they chase a quadruple, with the final of the League Cup against Manchester City next weekend their first chance for silverware.

The other FA Cup semi-final will be a Manchester derby, with City joining reigning champions United in the last four thanks to a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

City were frustrated in the first half but Khadija Shaw opened the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Jess Park made sure of the victory with their second goal, 18 minutes from time.