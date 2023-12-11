Northern Ireland find out Women’s Nations League play-off fate

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Northern Ireland will face Montenegro in their Women’s Nations League play-off in February.

Tanya Oxtoby’s side are in the relegation/promotion play-offs after finishing third in Group B1, while Montenegro came second in Group C3.

Northern Ireland are set to be at home for the second match in the two-legged tie as they bid to remain in League B for Euro 2025 qualifying.

Monday’s draw also saw the Nations League semi-finals line-up determined, with Spain to host the Netherlands and France entertaining Germany on February 23.

The final, and third-place play-off, of what is the inaugural edition of the competition will then take place five days later.

The Nations League is doubling as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics – France are guaranteed a place in that tournament as hosts, and will be joined by the two Nations League finalists, or a finalist and the third-placed team if they make the final themselves.

England, the nominated home nation for qualifying an Olympics place for Team GB, saw their hopes of doing so come to an end as they were pipped to top spot in Group A1 by the Netherlands in a dramatic conclusion to the final pool games.