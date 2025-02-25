Wales snatch Women’s Nations League draw as Scotland slip to defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales’s Women’s Nations League campaign is up and running after Kayleigh Barton's second-half penalty secured an impressive 1-1 draw against Sweden in Wrexham.

Real Madrid striker Filippa Angeldahl gave Sweden a deserved half-time lead, but Wales, 25 places below their opponents in the FIFA rankings, hit back through Charlton forward Barton to take a hard-earned point.

Wales, who lost their opening Group A4 encounter 1-0 to Italy in Monza on Friday, soaked up plenty of pressure at the Stok Racecourse and a disciplined defensive display left the Euro 2022 semi-finalists frustrated.

Wales fell behind in the 14th minute when Angeldahl converted a rebound after Leicester goalkeeper Olivia Clark had parried Matilda Vinberg's cross.

Sweden dominated from there and Stina Blackstenius struck a post when one-on-one but they were made to pay when defender Emma Kullberg handled in the box, with Barton slamming the resulting 76th-minute penalty into the roof of the net.

Wales almost snatched a winner when Ceri Holland's effort was superbly saved by Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

open image in gallery Wales could celebrate a hard-fought draw in Wrexham ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Elsewhere, Scotland let a half-time lead slip as they lost 2-1 to Netherlands at Hampden Park to seal back-to-back Nations League defeats.

Celtic defender Emma Lawton's first goal for Scotland put her side ahead at the interval, but Netherlands hit back with second-half efforts from Lineth Beerensteyn and Chasity Grant.

Scotland took the lead from a set-piece nine minutes before the break. Rachel McLauchlan's shot following a corner fell to Eilidh Adams and after she played it into Emma Lawton's feet, the right-back lashed a finish into the top corner.

Scotland came under concerted pressure in the second period and the visitors equalised through the pacy Lineth Beerensteyn's powerful run and emphatic 54th-minute finish.

Netherlands were rewarded for their pressure ten minutes later when Vivianne Miedema's pinpoint cut-back from the left edge of the six-yard box was converted by Chastity Grant.

open image in gallery Netherlands came from behind to defeat Scotland ( Getty Images )

Beerensteyn fired a shot against a post after another solo run, while Scotland were unable to carve out further chances as the visitors comfortably held on for the points.

Meanwhile, a late brace by captain Simone Magill inspired Northern Ireland to a dramatic 3-2 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League.

Tanya Oxtoby's team were set to lose until Magill levelled in the 89th minute at Inver Park and then popped up three minutes later to help Northern Ireland claim an excellent victory from their second fixture in Group B1.

After a 2-0 loss away to Poland on Friday, Oxtoby's side were eager to bounce back and made the perfect start after 15 minutes when Lauren Wade produced a dangerous cross from a corner and Brenna McPartlan headed home from close range for her first international goal.

open image in gallery Simone Magill produced late heroics to hand Northern Ireland victory ( Getty Images )

But Bosnia turned the tables after the break with two goals in three minutes as Emina Ekic levelled within a minute of the resumption before Marija Milinkovic made it 2-1 in the 49th minute with a superb strike from range.

Northern Ireland needed inspiration and captain Magill provided it a minute from time when she stole in to head the leveller from Ellie Mason's long ball. The same duo produced a repeat in the second minute of stoppage time when Magill chested down Mason's pass and stroked home the winner to spark wild celebrations in Larne.