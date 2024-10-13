Khadija Shaw completes last-gasp Man City comeback at Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Khadija Shaw struck twice as Manchester City came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start in the Women’s Super League with a last-gasp 2-1 win at Liverpool.

The Jamaican rose to head home the equaliser from a Lauren Hemp cross just before the hour after Olivia Smith had put the hosts ahead at Anfield.

The formidable Shaw then hit a post as City pressed for a winner in the latter stages and finally broke through with a ferocious strike into the roof of the net in stoppage time.

open image in gallery City defeated Barcelona in midweek and continued their unbeaten start ( Getty Images )

Elisabeth Terland also scored twice as Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win over Tottenham to trail their city rivals and league leaders by a single point.

The Norwegian, who joined United from Brighton in July, produced two excellent finishes late in the first half before Maya Le Tissier added a third from the penalty spot after 59 minutes.

The result preserves United’s 100 per cent start to the campaign without conceding a goal, while Spurs only have one win from their four matches.

Brighton are also one point off the top after a controversial 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Spain striker Bruna Vilamala scored the only goal, but the hosts were furious it was allowed to stand, claiming goalkeeper Shae Yanez was fouled by Nikita Parris in the build-up, leaving Vilamala clear to turn the ball into an empty net.

open image in gallery Maya Le Tissier scored Manchester United’s third from the penalty spot ( Getty Images )

Camila Saez’s own goal helped Everton claim a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers West Ham at Walton Hall Park.

Anouk Denton opened the scoring in the 10th minute and, although Everton wasted several chances to draw level, they got their first goal of the season after Melissa Lawley’s cross deflected off Saez with 18 minutes left.

Aston Villa and Leicester are still waiting for their first wins of the season after playing out a dull goalless draw at Villa Park.