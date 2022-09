Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea defend their Women’s Super League title as the competition looks to build on the momentum of England’s Euro 2022 win.

Here we take a look at some of the main talking points.

Can Chelsea defend their crown?

Chelsea will be looking to extend their WSL dominance as they go hunting for their fourth consecutive title.

The Blues secured the spoils last season but the race boiled down to the final day, with Chelsea beating Manchester United 4-2 to pip Arsenal to top spot.

Emma Hayes has bolstered her ranks with some new summer signings including Kadeisha Buchanan and Katerina Svitkova as they search for further silverware.

Euros impact

Clubs will be looking to capitalise on the impact of this summer’s European Championships and have already started to see the effects of England’s win.

Last month Aston Villa reported a 108 per cent increase in season ticket sales and attributed this to the success of the Lionesses in the Euros.

Arsenal increased and sold out their allocation of season tickets, while Brighton and West Ham have also reported major growth.

Liverpool’s return

Liverpool will be looking to make an impact upon their return to the WSL and hoping to make their stay permanent.

The Reds were relegated in 2020 on a points-per-game basis and spent two seasons in the Championship, finishing third in 2021 before earning promotion in April this year.

Matt Beard’s side only lost two games last season and secured their return to the top tier of women’s football with a 4-2 win against promotion contenders Bristol City.

Manchester City movements

Manchester City managed to secure the final Champions League spot when they beat Reading on the final day last season.

However, this summer has seen plenty of outgoings for Gareth Taylor’s side, with Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Lucy Bronze and Caroline Weir departing alongside the likes of Janine Beckie.

Forward Ellen White has also retired alongside team-mate Jill Scott, with both finishing off their careers as European champions following England’s success in the summer.

Showpiece stadiums

Women’s teams will continue to use the stadiums of their male counterparts this season.

With the opening weekend of the season postponed due to the death of the Queen, Tottenham’s game against Manchester United scheduled for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Chelsea’s clash with West Ham at Stamford Bridge did not take place.

Manchester City will hold fixtures at the Etihad including the Manchester derby, while the King Power Stadium plays host to all of Leicester’s home fixtures.