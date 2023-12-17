Liverpool earn first WSL victory over Manchester United as Chelsea go clear at top

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool made history on Sunday by beating Manchester United for the first time in the Women’s Super League in a 2-1 victory and moving level with United in the table on points.

When England international Ella Toone scored for Manchester United in the third minute, Liverpool looked to be heading for a rough afternoon.

But United’s Millie Turner scored an own goal and Taylor Hinds netted for Matt Beard’s Liverpool, who lost 6-0 to United less than a year ago but set themselves a goal for this season of breaking into the WSL’s top four.

“We know we’re a good team. We’re a good group and they are all like friends and family,” Beard told reporters. “We need to believe in ourselves.

“The non-negotiable is the work ethic and we did that. I know on our day we can compete and I think we’ve proven that a few times already this season.”

Chelsea bounced back from their thrashing by Arsenal to beat Bristol City 3-0 at Ashton Gate and ensure they went into the winter break three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League.

The Blues went down 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium a week ago, but Lauren James’ superb effort in the 17th minute set them on their way on Sunday before Erin Cuthbert scored with a volley and Sam Kerr added a header.

Chelsea got back to winning ways (Getty Images)

The visitors also had Niamh Charles sent off in stoppage time as they took advantage of Arsenal’s shock defeat to Tottenham on Saturday to open up a gap at the top.

Manchester City moved ahead of the Gunners into second place on goal difference after Bunny Shaw’s hat-trick earned a 4-1 win against Everton.

Shaw quickly made amends for having a penalty saved when she put City in front in the ninth minute and she added a second before Jill Roord extended the lead.

Aurora Galli pulled one back with an incredible strike in the second half, but Shaw’s header completed her treble and sealed a fourth straight league win for City.

Honoka Hayashi’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged a point for West Ham in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Hammers were left to rue their missed opportunities when Lena Petermann put the Foxes ahead in the 68th minute.

A poor afternoon got worse for West Ham when captain Hawa Cissoko was sent off in added time, but Hayashi struck in the eighth minute of time added on to lift the visitors off the foot of the table.