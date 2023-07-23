Jamaica stun France for first-ever Women’s World Cup point

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France’s hopes of a winning start to their Women’s World Cup campaign were thwarted by a hardworking Jamaica side in a 0-0 draw in the opening Group F clash.

The fifth-ranked French, semi-finalists at last year’s Euros, were unable to get their game going as the Jamaicans hassled and harried them throughout the 90 minutes to earn their first World Cup point after three losses during their 2019 debut.

Forward Kadidiatou Diani almost clinched the winner for France in the 90th minute but her powerful header hit the bar then the post to the delight of the crowd of nearly 40,000, who had embraced the 43rd-ranked underdogs.

“It was a difficult first half, we came up against a group of really athletic women,” France coach Herve Renard told reporters. “The second half was better, we created chances but unfortunately we were unable to find the back of the net.”

The Jamaicans celebrated at the final whistle as if they won the tournament, even though they lost their talisman Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw to a red card in stoppage time.

Coach Lorne Donaldson thought the draw would rank as Jamaica’s finest football moment.

“I would say it is the No 1 result we have had so far. I think it’s the number one I have seen, men or women. I would put it there,” he said.

“Just looking at the rankings, that result on this stage has to be number one.”

Jamaica celebrated a brilliant result (Getty Images)

The French put together the first move of any quality in the 36th minute with forward Diani set free to draw a save out of Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, who was again at full stretch to deny Wendie Renard at the ensuing corner.

Diani steered a header wide in the 66th minute and Eugenie Le Sommer drew another save out of Spencer 10 minutes later but outstanding left-back Deneisha Blackwood led the way as the Reggae Girlz kept to their task and they held on as the French lofted cross after cross into their box in a frenetic finish.

Shaw, who had been a constant thorn in France’s side, was sent off when she received a second caution for a tackle on Renard deep in the France half.

France take on Brazil on Saturday in the match that was supposed to decide Group F, while Jamaica will face Panama in Perth later the same day.

Elsewhere at the Women’s World Cup

Meanwhile, Netherlands kicked off their Group E campaign with a 1-0 win over World Cup debutants Portugal at Dunedin Stadium, thanks to a first-half goal from Stefanie van der Gragt that was awarded after a VAR review.

Stefanie van der Gragt scored the only goal of the game for Netherlands (AFP via Getty Images)

The Dutch edged Portugal 3-2 a year ago in the European Championship group stage, but this time the Iberian side were no match for the team in their trademark orange and did not have a shot on target until the 82nd minute.

The Dutch scored in the 13th minute from a corner when Van der Gragt rose above the defence at the far post to head home, but the flag went up for offside when the lineswoman deemed Jill Roord to be obstructing the goalkeeper.

However, the offside decision for interfering with play was overturned on a VAR review by the referee after she watched a replay on the monitor and the goal stood, sparking a second celebration from the Dutch team.

“We celebrated the goal and then we saw the assistant referee, so we had to wait for the final decision,” Van der Gragt told reporters after she was named the player of the match.

“It’s always difficult to celebrate a second time but it was good. I’m really happy that we won, that was the most important thing today.”

The Netherlands move level with group leaders United States on three points but sit second on goal difference ahead of Thursday’s titanic clash – a repeat of the 2019 final where the Americans won their fourth World Cup crown.

In the first game of the day, Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute winner gave Sweden a 2-1 victory over South Africa after a fortuitous equaliser from Fridolina Rolfo had cancelled out Hildah Magaia’s opener.

Ilestedt gave Sweden victory (AP)

Under pouring rain in the New Zealand capital, Ilestedt jumped highest and squeezed the ball home to save her team’s blushes after they were left frustrated by the African champions for much of the game.

The third-ranked Swedes stunningly fell behind just after half-time as Zecira Musovic parried away Thembi Kgatlana’s shot but Magaia got to the rebound before Sweden defender Jonna Andersson and bundled the ball over the line for South Africa’s second-ever World Cup goal.

However, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross skewed off defender Lebohang Ramalepe and bounced into the net off Rolfo to hand the Swedes a lifeline in the 66th minute.

Peter Gerhardsson’s side pushed for a winner but they were denied by South Africa’s resolute defending, until Ilestedt met Kosovare Asllani’s corner with a strong header.