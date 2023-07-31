Nigeria advance despite Ireland draw as Japan make Women’s World Cup statement

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigeria were disappointed to come away from their final Women’s World Cup group game against Ireland with just a point but would have gladly accepted it before kick-off if they knew it meant reaching the last 16, coach Randy Waldrum said.

Nigeria started the game top of the Group B standings but the 0-0 draw allowed co-hosts Australia to move up to first place after they thrashed Canada 4-0, meaning the African side look on course to face England in the last 16.

A pay dispute has overshadowed their campaign, with the outspoken Waldrum saying he was owed seven months’ wages and some of his players had not been paid in two years. But the American coach said he was proud of what his side achieved despite the complaints.

“I just told them that two years ago, when we started this journey, so many things went well and so many things didn’t go well. They never gave up, they continued to believe,” a smiling Waldrum said after they sealed qualification for the last 16.

“You know, I was actually disappointed in the second half because we could have won the match. So it almost feels disappointing that we didn’t get the result, the three points. But all of us would have taken this result before we started the match just to know we got through.”

Japan lay down marker with Spain thrashing

Elsewhere on Monday, Hinata Miyazawa grabbed two goals to become the tournament’s leading scorer as former champions Japan put on a counter-attacking clinic to beat Spain 4-0 and lock up top spot in Group C.

Japan were relentless on the counter against Spain (EPA)

Striker Riko Ueki also scored on the break as the Nadeshiko cut through Spain’s high press with three lightning raids in the first half before substitute Momoko Tanaka added the fourth with another quality strike eight minutes from time.

Japan, winners of the 2011 World Cup and runners-up in 2015, will remain in the New Zealand capital to play Norway in the last 16 on Saturday, while Spain – who similarly to their opponents had already qualified for the last 16 – will move north to Auckland to face Switzerland earlier on the same day.

“In the first and second games, we had more time to work with the ball but had to be wary of the counter-attack,” said coach Futoshi Ikeda.

“In this match against Spain, we knew we would have to defend for long periods. So we knew we would have to take advantage of every opportunity we had to play the game we wanted to. I think were successful in this.”

Zambia end tournament on a high

Debutants Zambia claimed their first-ever victory at the Women’s World Cup with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica at Waikato Stadium, although both teams were already out of contention for the knockout stage.

Zambia celebrated a first-ever World Cup win (AP)

Zambia, whose first two games ended in 5-0 hammerings, finished third in Group C, as Costa Rica finished bottom and did not pick up a point in their three matches.

Defender Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far, with a spectacular volleyed effort at two minutes and 11 seconds, and captain Barbra Banda doubled the lead from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark. Melissa Herrera cut the deficit two minutes after the break and Costa Rica pushed for an equaliser, but substitute Racheal Kundananji netted the third in stoppage time to ensure Zambia’s debut World Cup campaign ended on a high.

“It’s a historic day,” Banda said. “We’ve had a lot of support back home so we wanted to win today ... It was not an easy game for us. It was a battle.

“I’ve been practising penalties in training so I was confident. At the same time, I was nervous, carrying the hopes of thousands of people back home. It was an honour for me to take that penalty.”

Playing at their second World Cup, Costa Rica were still searching for their first win in the competition and scored two minutes after the break when forward Herrera bundled the ball home after goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was unable to clear it.