Every nation and full draw at 2023 Women’s World Cup after England learn final group opponent
Sarina Wiegman will be hoping to lead the Lionesses to World Cup glory to go along with their Euros triumph last year
Panama became the last team to book their ticket for the upcoming Women’s World Cup after they defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the final qualifying playoff at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Thursday. Panama, who will play at the World Cup for the first time, will be in Group F with France, Jamaica and Brazil.
This year’s World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from 20 July to 20 August, will be the first edition to feature 32 teams.
Substitute Lineth Cedeno secured a sensational victory for Panama with a 75th-minute goal after she headed home a free kick played into the box by captain Marta Cox. Cedeno, who came off the bench in the second half, collected a yellow card for taking off her shirt during the goal celebration.
Portugal and Haiti were the other two teams who booked their spots at the World Cup from the final qualifying playoffs that were held in Auckland and Hamilton, with the latter securing their spot in Group D alongside England - with the Lionesses triumphing in the Arnold Clark Cup yesterday as part of their own preparations.
World number one United States are the defending world champions after they beat the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final in France.
Here are all 32 nations competing at the finals and the full group stage draw.
GROUP A
New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
GROUP B
Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
GROUP C
Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
GROUP D
England, Haiti, Denmark, China
GROUP E
United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal
GROUP F
France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama
GROUP G
Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
GROUP H
Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea
