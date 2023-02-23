Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Panama became the last team to book their ticket for the upcoming Women’s World Cup after they defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the final qualifying playoff at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Thursday. Panama, who will play at the World Cup for the first time, will be in Group F with France, Jamaica and Brazil.

This year’s World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from 20 July to 20 August, will be the first edition to feature 32 teams.

Substitute Lineth Cedeno secured a sensational victory for Panama with a 75th-minute goal after she headed home a free kick played into the box by captain Marta Cox. Cedeno, who came off the bench in the second half, collected a yellow card for taking off her shirt during the goal celebration.

Portugal and Haiti were the other two teams who booked their spots at the World Cup from the final qualifying playoffs that were held in Auckland and Hamilton, with the latter securing their spot in Group D alongside England - with the Lionesses triumphing in the Arnold Clark Cup yesterday as part of their own preparations.

World number one United States are the defending world champions after they beat the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final in France.

Here are all 32 nations competing at the finals and the full group stage draw.

GROUP A

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

GROUP B

Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

GROUP C

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

GROUP D

England, Haiti, Denmark, China

GROUP E

United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

GROUP F

France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

GROUP G

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

GROUP H

Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea