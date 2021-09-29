Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Meadow Park to face Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The match was supposed to be played last season but the competition was suspended due to the pandemic and then pushed to the 21/22 season after the last round was played in May.

The game is set to be a thriller as both London clubs haven’t lost a match in the Women’s Super League this season and are yet to face each other.

Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner said her side have the belief to beat the Gunners, saying: “We have got to go into every game at the moment with the belief in what we have set out to achieve which helps to keep momentum going. As long as we stick to our jobs and give it absolutely everything we can that’s all anyone can ask for.

“The players know that and it’s enabling them to play with freedom and confidence in their own game. Everyone has each other’s backs and belief in each other. That’s the target and I’m confident that we will get results from playing that way.”

But how can fans watch the match and who is likely to win? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.15pm on Wednesday, 29 September at Meadow Park.

Where can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on BBC Four with coverage beginning at 7pm. Fans will also be able to watch the match on the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

For Arsenal, Malin Gut and Simone Boye Sorensen remain out with injury but Jordan Nobbs and Viktoria Schnaderbeck are available after returning at the weekend.

For Spurs, Kyah Simon isn’t likely to feature after she picked up a hamstring injury against Manchester City.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Williams; Patten, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Little, Wälti; Parris, Iwabuchi, Foord; Miedema

Tottenham: Spencer; Zadorsky, Bartrip, Naz, Williams, Percival, Ale, Graham, Ubogagu, Clemaron, Neville.

Odds

Arsenal - 1/6

Draw - 5/1

Tottenham - 15/2

Prediction

Tottenham have had a cracking start to the season but so have Arsenal and so the north London derby is sure to sizzle. The two wises will come up against each other for the first time this season but the Gunners have a previous track record of defeating their rivals and it will be the same this evening. Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham.