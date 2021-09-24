ACL injuries were ‘life-changing’, Brighton’s Danielle Carter admits

Brighton forward Danielle Carter has opened up about the impact her two ACL injuries had on her and described them as ‘life-changing’.

She ruptured her ACL first at the end of the 17/18 season and did so again just after her return in 2019, both while playing for Women’s Super League club Arsenal.

“It was life-changing,” Carter told The Guardian. “Life-changing in the sense it almost halted my career progression but also life-changing in the sense it made me dig deep within to develop mental strength.

“The second one, that’s a completely different life-changing experience. I had to dig even deeper, deeper than I’d been before. Regardless of what happens going forward those injuries are a massive part of my life. I’ve got the scars all over my legs to remind me daily, so I’ll never be able to forget it.”

Carter left the Gunners after 11 years at the club ahead of the 20/21 season, signing for Reading. The star is now at Brighton and she has helped them top the table after two games in the 21/22 campaign.

But the forward added it wasn’t her choice to leave Arsenal: “I can’t say that was in my hands. Ultimately I probably wouldn’t have left. I wouldn’t leave the team that I support and that I see and saw as home. So it was difficult for me to move on.”

Carter is fully focused on Brighton this season, who will look to extend their winning run in the WSL on Sunday against Aston Villa.

She has one league goal for them so far in the campaign, coming in their 5-0 demolition of Birmingham City, and manager Hope Powell is happy with the start the team have made.

“Let’s curtail the league now so then we’re in the Champions League,” she said. “That’d be great wouldn’t it? That’s not going to happen... But yeah, we’re really pleased. Now we have to keep that momentum going into Sunday’s game.”