Chelsea host Tottenham in the Women’s Super League on Thursday and it will be another vital clash in terms of the title race.

The Blues and Spurs played one another last Sunday with Emma Hayes’ side pulling off an incredible comeback. Tottenham went 1-0 up in the early stages but Chelsea equalised shortly before their goalkeeper, Ann-Katrin Berger, got sent off. Amazingly, Chelsea went on to win the match 3-1 to keep their title hopes alive.

They remain one point ahead of Arsenal in the table and any slip ups from either side could gift the title to their rivals. The match on Sunday highlighted how ruthless the Blues are set to be in the closing stages and Erin Cuthbert said it was one of the best wins of her career.

She said: “Everyone was fighting for each other and everyone accepted that the task isn’t always pretty football, isn’t the football that we want to play but we did what we needed to do to get the job done. I don’t know if you’ll see a video of me falling to my knees at full-time because it was just overwhelming relief and emotion from the game.”

But who will line-up for the sides and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 7.45pm on Thursday, 28 April at Kingsmeadow.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Subscribers will also be able to stream the game on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Independent may make commission from the links in this article but we do not let it affect our editorial decisions.

Team news

Chelsea will be without star goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger as she is suspended following her red card on Sunday. Fran Kirby remains out indefinitely with undiagnosed fatigue and Melanie Leupolz is unavailable following her pregnany announcement.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will be without Ashleigh Neville as she is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card at the weekend. Ria Percival and Kit Graham remain long-term injuries for the side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Musovic; Nouwen, Bright, Ingle; Carter, Eriksson, Ji, Reiten; Kerr, Andersson, Cuthbert.

Tottenham: Korpela; Addison, Bartrip, Schnaderbeck, Zadorsky; Harrop, Summanen, Simon; Cho, Naz, Williams.

Odds

Chelsea - 1/25

Draw - 11/1

Tottenham - 40/1

Prediction

After Chelsea’s heroics against Tottenham on Sunday it’s difficult to see Spurs coming away with a win at Kingsmeadow. The Blues are formidable at home and with the title in their sights it would be a huge upset if they lost. Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham.