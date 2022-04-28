Tottenham have been handed a boost ahead of their Women’s Super League match against Chelsea on Thursday as Shelina Zadorsky has extended her stay.

The star has triggered the clause to remain at the club a further year and will help the team try to secure a Champions League spot this season. Spurs are 11 points outside of the top three spots which means they have to win all of their remaining matches and hope Manchester United and Manchester City drop points.

The side have drastically improved under manager Rehanne Skinner with many fans not predicting Spurs would be challenging for European football this campaign. It’s this drive which has kept Zadorsky at the club.

She said: “Working with a club that wants to keep building a winning culture is so exciting to me. Working with Rehanne and the rest of our staff has made me a better player and I want to keep growing. It’s a huge honour to play for the club.”

But will she play against Chelsea and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at7.45pm on Thursday, 28 April at Kingsmeadow.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Subscribers will also be able to stream the game on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Independent may make commission from the links in this article but we do not let it affect our editorial decisions.

Team news

Chelsea will be without star goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger as she is suspended following her red card on Sunday. Fran Kirby remains out indefinitely with undiagnosed fatigue and Melanie Leupolz is unavailable following her pregnany announcement.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will be without Ashleigh Neville as she is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card at the weekend. Ria Percival and Kit Graham remain long-term injuries for the side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Musovic; Nouwen, Bright, Ingle; Carter, Eriksson, Ji, Reiten; Kerr, Andersson, Cuthbert.

Tottenham: Korpela; Addison, Bartrip, Schnaderbeck, Zadorsky; Harrop, Summanen, Simon; Cho, Naz, Williams.

Odds

Chelsea - 1/25

Draw - 11/1

Tottenham - 40/1

Prediction

After Chelsea’s heroics against Tottenham on Sunday it’s difficult to see Spurs coming away with a win at Kingsmeadow. The Blues are formidable at home and with the title in their sights it would be a huge upset if they lost. Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham.