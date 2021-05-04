Emma Hayes insists Chelsea remain focussed on wrapping up WSL title as Champions League final looms

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has stressed she wants to win the Women’s Super League “as much as anything”.

The Blues on Sunday moved into the Women’s Champions League final for the first time as a 4-1 triumph over Bayern Munich at Kingsmeadow gave them a 5-3 victory on aggregate.

On Wednesday they return to WSL action by facing Tottenham away, their game in hand over leaders Manchester City.

Second-placed Chelsea are a point behind City, with a goal difference that is one better. After Wednesday’s contest, the sides then conclude their league campaigns on Sunday when Hayes’ side host Reading and City play West Ham away.

Hayes, whose team face Barcelona in the Champions League final in Gothenburg on 16 May, has emphasised that “we have to deliver on both fronts”.

The 44-year-old said: “Imagine we’d lost (against Bayern) and you have to play on Wednesday, and you’ve got to pick a dressing room up that loses, imagine how hard that is in my position.

“From a winning position, I can get them to do anything. From a losing position, that would have been a big challenge. That was on my mind before the game. I kept thinking, ‘If we want to win the league, we still have to win both of those games - please win’, because I think that would be an impossible task.

“We have to deliver on both fronts. I want to win the league, as much as anything. That’s your bread and butter. That’s what Vic (Akers) taught me - it’s your bread and butter.”

Chelsea are just the second English team to reach the continental competition’s final, following the 2007 effort by an Arsenal outfit who had Hayes working as assistant boss under Akers.

That team won a quadruple, something this Chelsea side can also achieve, with the Continental League Cup already secured.

Chelsea are preparing to face a Tottenham side who are eighth in the WSL table, guaranteed not to go down and winless in their last nine league games, two of which have been draws.

PA