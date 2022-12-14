Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ellen White: Ex-England striker announces pregnancy

The 33-year-old retired in August following the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 14 December 2022 14:17
<p>The 33-year-old retired in August following the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory</p>

The 33-year-old retired in August following the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory

(PA)

Former England striker Ellen White has announced she is pregnant.

The 33-year-old, who retired in August following the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory, posted on social media that she is expecting a baby in April.

White posted a picture of her and her husband holding the Euro 2022 trophy with the caption “Mum and Dad. April 2023.”

The former Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City player called time on her career just a few weeks after she helped England to victory in the European Championship.

Recommended

She finished her international career with 52 goals in 113 caps over a 12-year period.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in