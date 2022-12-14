Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former England striker Ellen White has announced she is pregnant.

The 33-year-old, who retired in August following the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory, posted on social media that she is expecting a baby in April.

White posted a picture of her and her husband holding the Euro 2022 trophy with the caption “Mum and Dad. April 2023.”

The former Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City player called time on her career just a few weeks after she helped England to victory in the European Championship.

She finished her international career with 52 goals in 113 caps over a 12-year period.