England international Nikita Parris has signed for Women’s Super League club Arsenal from Olympique Lyonnais.

The deal for the 27-year-old is worth a reported €80,000 with an expected €20,000 in add-ons to also be included.

Parris, who is currently training with Team GB ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, won a hoard of trophies with the French giants. She claimed the Women’s Champions League, Trophée des Championnes, Women’s International Champions Cup and Coupe de France Féminine.

The Gunners will be hoping Parris brings her trophy-winning habit to the club as they will bid for their first silverware since 2019 in the 21/22 campaign.

On a personal level, Parris could reclaim her record as the WSL’s all-time leading goalscorer after her Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema took over her 49 goal tally in the 20/21 season.

Parris told the Gunners’ website: “I’m very happy to be here, Arsenal has an unbelievable history and I want to be a part of this.

“I want to achieve all domestic titles and compete in the Champions League here. I’m happy to be back in the WSL which has grown and improved so much since I left.”

Parris played for Manchester City before signing for Lyon in 2019.

And newly appointed Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “I’m very pleased to have signed Nikita and add to our strong strike force. She is a talented player and has a winners mentality and I’m looking froward to working with her once she returns from the Olympics.”